Zimbabwe: Torture Still a Weapon of Choice Against Dissent in Zimbabwe, eSwatini, Tanzania and Uganda

analysis

Most national Constitutions across Africa expressly outlaw torture, but the stark difference between what's in the statute books and the realities on the ground could not be more astounding.

On 26 June the world commemorated the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The prohibition of torture is enshrined in many international and regional human rights instruments, particularly the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights states:

"All forms of exploitation and degradation of man, particularly slavery, slave trade, torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment and treatment, shall be prohibited."

Yet across the world torture is still a weapon of choice against dissent, practised during and outside legal detention as well as outside the state's purview. In June 2020, the UN Committe Against Torture and other UN committees jointly warned that the Covid-19 pandemic was leading to an escalation of torture and ill-treatment worldwide, and that torture victims "may also lack the living conditions that allow them to guard against the spread of the virus".

Despite that warning there is increasing evidence that Covid-19 has exacerbated the risk of ill-treatment and torture in...