Swaziland: Mswati's Iron Fists and Hollow Handshakes Mask Moves to Conceal Crimes Against a Mourning Nation

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zweli Martin Dlamini

The king of Eswatini has summoned the nation to convene at Ludzidzini Royal Palace on Friday ahead of another mass anti-monarchy protest as police collect bullets from dead bodies to conceal evidence for crimes against humanity.

This comes in the midst of political tensions that manifested into chaos after the King, through Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku, issued a decree banning all pro-democracy protests; dozens have been killed while State security agents desperately grab dead bodies, remove bullets to conceal evidence.

Police took the body of Sicelo Mathunjwa (35) of Hosea in the southern parts of Eswatini to Good Shepherd Hospital where a bullet was allegedly removed from his body.

Kholiwe Mathutjwa, Sicelo's aunt, said an autopsy was conducted on Sicelo's body on Thursday, 8 July at the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial ( RFM) Hospital. She said as a family they managed to take pictures.

"At the post-mortem, we discovered that he was shot at close range behind his left ear and the bullet pierced through to the other end, there were no other visible scars. On Friday, 9 July we learnt that the body was taken to the Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki for a second autopsy which was done...

