South Africa: Lessons for South Africa From the Global Insurrection Playbook

analysis

The ongoing civil disorder and looting in SA encourages us to look at other relevant riots, looting, protests, and insurrections around the world. What are the underlying similarities and what lessons might be drawn from those examples?

The current national trauma South Africans are experiencing encourages us to try to look deeper to understand the nature of social insurrection. Where does it come from, how does it take hold, and how does it finally end? And perhaps the best place to start is with the personal.

On 4 April 1968, US civil rights leader the Rev Martin Luther King Jr was killed while he was standing on the balcony of his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He had gone to Memphis to support a strike by municipal rubbish collectors. But he was also trying to reignite his role as first among equals in the civil rights struggle. His visit to Memphis was thus also in response to challenges from younger activists whose significantly black power-driven agendas often differed from King's more universalist posture.

Regardless of any rivalries, King's death set off a wave of both anger and despair among - but not limited to - African Americans....