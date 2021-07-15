Zimbabwe: ZIMA Sets Date for 2022 Edition

The Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) has set the 2022 edition for the 19th of February amid high hopes that preparations will not be hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has prompted cancellation, in some instances revision of set dates for various public events since its advent last year but there is optimism over the possible relaxation of restrictions to gatherings due to the current vaccination drive.

In a statement, event organizers indicated that the award ceremony which will be held on February 19, 2022, and will be a hybrid of virtual and physical processions to avoid postponement disappointments due to the pandemic.

"The glamorous Zimbabwe Music Awards will be a beautifully disruptive hybrid of a Virtual and physical Event, scheduled for Saturday 19th of February 2022," reads part of the statement.

Running under the theme "Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity" this edition will seek to recognise diverse musical roots, rhythm and culture under one strong voice and sound through the introduction of ignored categories.

"The global pandemic COVID-19 is here to stay, so is our music. ZIMA 2022, aptly themed "Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity" brings together masters, creators, performers and supporters to another celebration that recognises, unites and awards Zimbabwean music talent. This edition seeks to unite Zimbabwe's diverse musical roots, rhythm and culture under one strong voice and sound.

"The Zimbabwe Music Awards undertakes to recognize and award deserving Musicians in a fair and transparent manner that brings all stakeholders to resource the process in their unique and diverse skill sets. In this edition, we have added new innovative categories to embrace the diverse music culture of Zimbabwe and the obtaining context," reads the statement.