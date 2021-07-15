Namibia: Man Denies Rape, Child Pornography Charges

14 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A Windhoek resident charged with having sexually assaulted under-aged boys and using them to produce pornography that was shared on the internet, denied guilt on 40 charges in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Johann Wickus Maree (49) is charged with eight counts of rape, eight counts of indecent assault, eight charges of committing an immoral act with a child under the age of 16, eight counts of trafficking in persons by recruiting minor boys to subject them to sexual exploitation, and eight charges of using children to create child pornography.

Making his latest court appearance before magistrate Celma Amadhila yesterday, Maree pleaded not guilty on all 40 charges.

The state is alleging that during the period from 2016 to 2020, Maree raped and indecently assaulted eight minor boys in Windhoek, and that he used the boys to produce pornographic material that was shared on an internet forum.

Maree was arrested at the end of April last year, after an investigation which the Namibian Police carried out in collaboration with the Netherlands police, the South African police and Interpol.

The police at the time of Maree's arrest reported that the investigation which led to the arrest had focused on pornographic material featuring minor boys that had allegedly been posted to a 'dark web' internet forum that could be connected to a username of Maree.

The court was informed yesterday that Maree, who has been held in custody since his arrest, plans to apply for bail.

His case has been postponed to 27 September, for the contents of the police's docket in the matter to be summarised in the meantime.

