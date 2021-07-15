South Africa: SA 'A' Stun British & Irish Lions in Unofficial 'Fourth Test'

analysis

A 13-man South Africa 'A' gave the touring British & Irish Lions a bloody nose with a 17-13 win at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night, which has added a needed edge to the tour.

South Africa 'A' produced a belligerent performance worthy of Test match status in the unofficial fourth Test, to inflict a first defeat on the 2021 British & Irish Lions, despite being reduced to 13 men at one stage.

After a week of civil turmoil in South Africa, stand-in coach Rassie Erasmus said he wanted the team to give the country a bit of hope. They more than delivered with a performance that was a metaphor for the best of the country.

SA 'A' had less possession and territory, they had two men in the sin bin at the same time, they had a centre playing No 8 by the end and were on the wrong end of the penalty count. Yet, through committed teamwork, individual excellence and sheer bloody-mindedness, they held the more settled and cohesive Lions at bay.

It was a marker laid down in dayglo green for the three-Test series starting on 24 July. The Lions could just as easily have won Wednesday...