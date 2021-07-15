South Africa: Transnet Declares Force Majeure On Natcor Rail Route After Social Unrest

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Ongoing social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has resulted in the suspension of transport operations along the Natcor rail line -- a substantial blow to South Africa's embattled economy.

The ports arm of state logistics firm Transnet on Wednesday declared force majeure on its Natcor rail line that connects Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, due to ongoing riots and social unrest in the two provinces, a move that risks halting the country's lucrative mineral and fresh produce exports that have so far been a salve to ailing economic growth.

The 688km Natcor rail line links mines and farms in the northern regions of the country to the Durban and Richards Bay ports, where the goods are packed into shipping containers bound for lucrative markets in Asia, Europe and the United States.

"The unrest and subsequent closure of roads has meant employees are not able to report for duty. All affected customers have been notified, and we continue to work on solutions to mitigate the current challenges to ensure that we are able to deliver goods into and out of the country," said Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

The Natcor line ferries hundreds of tonnes of goods weekly, including vehicles, gold ore, aviation fuel,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

