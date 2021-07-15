South Africa: A Question of Insurance - Sasria Is There - but Can It Cover All Losses Suffered in the Looting?

opinion

As South African businesses face losses that are likely to run to tens of billions of rands arising from the current spate of looting and destruction, the capacity of the country's insurance safety net becomes a critical question for the survival of these businesses. The entire insurance industry must urgently band together to provide capacity and skills in this unprecedented scenario.

The wave of violent riots and criminal looting that has swamped large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this week demands an equally swift and immediate response from our economic safety net: the dedicated riot and public disorder cover that Sasria provides.

In South Africa, due to our history, commercial and private insurers exclude from cover events motivated by political or social unrest. In its stead, we have a government-owned insurer called the South African Special Risks Insurance Association, or Sasria.

According to Sasria, it is "the only non-life insurer that provides special risk cover to all individuals and businesses that own assets in South Africa, as well as government entities. This is unique cover against risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism, making South Africa one of the few countries in the world that provide...