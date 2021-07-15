South Africa: A Question of Insurance - Sasria Is There - but Can It Cover All Losses Suffered in the Looting?

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Lee

As South African businesses face losses that are likely to run to tens of billions of rands arising from the current spate of looting and destruction, the capacity of the country's insurance safety net becomes a critical question for the survival of these businesses. The entire insurance industry must urgently band together to provide capacity and skills in this unprecedented scenario.

The wave of violent riots and criminal looting that has swamped large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this week demands an equally swift and immediate response from our economic safety net: the dedicated riot and public disorder cover that Sasria provides.

In South Africa, due to our history, commercial and private insurers exclude from cover events motivated by political or social unrest. In its stead, we have a government-owned insurer called the South African Special Risks Insurance Association, or Sasria.

According to Sasria, it is "the only non-life insurer that provides special risk cover to all individuals and businesses that own assets in South Africa, as well as government entities. This is unique cover against risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism, making South Africa one of the few countries in the world that provide...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X