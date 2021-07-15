South Africa: Out of Quatro - the ANC's Refusal to Listen

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Luthando Dyasop's autobiography is guidance for the spirit on how to behave in these very grim times, as well as happy times. It is the opposite to South Africa's destruction of its own infrastructure, helpless and clueless in this global pandemic, seemingly unable to prevent the worst. Out of Quatro is a poetic pilgrimage of arguably the most moral generation of the past 50 years, which remains excluded from office -- South Africa has a gaping need for art of this calibre.

Luthando Dyasop -- a veteran of the ANC's participation in the Cold War in Angola, and an artist with a gift for evocation -- has written the most moving, thoughtful, sometimes lyrical, sometimes terrifying autobiography of a central thread in South Africa's history of his lifetime.

Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration -- to be issued by Kwela Books on 27 July -- takes the reader from the author's happy childhood in Mthatha, through his night-time solitary journey up the Drakensberg to join the ANC and uMkhonto we Sizwe in Lesotho, and from there to combat on the Eastern Front in Angola against the guerrillas of Unita, who were supported by the Defence Force of apartheid South...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick.

