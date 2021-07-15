Ghana: Nominations Open for Ghana Integrity Awards 2021

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has launched the 2021 Ghana Integrity Awards (GI Awards) meant to recognize outstanding individuals, private and public sector institutions making significant contributions in the fight against corruption in Ghana.

The Awards are purposed to serve as incentives to influence positive behaviour in Ghana and to provide an emotional reward to individuals and organizations doing the "right things" with integrity. The awards are further to highlight positive initiatives of public institutions and individuals against the corruption fight.

This year's awards are being supported by the Netherlands Embassy in Accra under the Multi Stakeholders Business Integrity Forum project.

The Maiden edition of the awards was held in 2019. However, the 2020 version could not take place due to the Covid- 19 outbreak. Mr Daniel Domelovo, former Auditor General of the Republic of Ghana won the maiden Integrity Personality of the Year 2019 award.

The Six categories for the awards include; Policy and Administrative Reforms,

Transparency and Social accountability, Efficient Public Service Delivery, Effective Internal Controls Enforcement Category, Business Integrity Category as well as Integrity Personality of the Year.

According to the GII, all public institutions at the national, regional, local, municipal, city levels in Ghana are eligible for nominations.

In his keynote speech at the launch of the awards in Accra on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Mr Richard Quayson, Deputy Commissioner at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) commended GII for introducing the awards to help in the fight against corruption.

Mr Quayson said, "We must give credit to the GII for organizing the awards.., because integrity is the foundational bedrock for every society."

He advised that GII must do its homework well, particularly by checking the backgrounds of individuals and institutions before awarding them. The Awards, he emphasized, should remain integrity awards, should be forward-looking and should not be elitist.

Madam Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director of GII, stated, "we are not saying an award system alone is going to minimize corruption, but we say it is complementing our efforts. In this current award system, we don't punish but actually, reward by praising and letting the public know the good works of most people."

According to her, the awards are part of GII's contribution to the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), which sought to create a sustainable democratic Ghanaian society founded on good governance.

On her part, Mrs Mary Addah, Programmes Manager, GII, said the awards were very vital tools in both the public and private sector and had the potential to serve as anti-corruption tools.

The Programmes Manager said this year's award would also recognise private sector institutions (small and large scale) applying integrity standards and effective corruption prevention mechanisms within their institutions and the country.

Nominations would be opened from July to September, voting from September to October, evaluation from October to December with the Awards Night coming on December 9, 2021.