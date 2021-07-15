Zimbabwe: Fire Guts 100 Ha Maize Field, 100 Tonnes Harvested Corn

14 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA), has penalised farmers in Zvimba North district after veld fires destroyed over 100 hectares of maize.

EMA Mashonaland West education and publicity officer, Munyaradzi Nhariswa said the agency was concerned by the prevalence of fire outbreaks in farming communities where there is low uptake of standard fireguards across the province.

He said preliminary investigations of fire incidences had indicated most farmers in Zvimba North did not have standard fireguards around their farms or properties.

EMA's call for the clearing of fireguards follows two recent fire incidences recorded in Zvimba district.

The first incident affected Nchefu and Inkawli farms in Ward 30 Raffingora last week.

The second incident, also last week, affected Kildonan Extension, also known as Mushamukuru farm in Ward 15, Mutorashanga.

Approximately 10 hectares of seed maize belonging to a local farmer, Paul Mushonga Kembo, was burnt while a total of 100 hectares with maize ready for harvesting was destroyed in the inferno.

At least 15 hectares of grazing land belonging to another farmer only identified as Mutisi was also burnt in the same week.

Fire also damaged an estimated 100 tonnes of maize piled for shelling while the maize sheller was reduced to ashes.

In order to curb the prevalence of veld fires in Zvimba district, EMA has since issued 50 plot holders with orders to construct standard fireguards while others were penalised for failing to put fireguards altogether.

"EMA is appealing to communal, A1, A2, and commercial farmers to put necessary fire suppression measures around their properties.

"A standard fireguard should be at least 9 metres wide and free of any flammable material," Nhariswa told NewZimbabwe.com at the weekend.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X