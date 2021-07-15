Zimbabwe: Zinwa Hikes Bulk Water Price for Vic Falls in Tit-for-Tat Move

Victoria Falls City residents will now pay more on water charges following the takeover of raw water management rights by

the council from the water authority as the city will now bear all costs.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) gave in to pressure and handed over water reticulation to the city council last month, following an order by President Mnangagwa, but immediately increased the cost of bulk water it sells to the local authority in an apparent tit-for-tat move

The council had applied to the government after being pressured by residents who felt that if the local authority takes over-pumping of

water from Zinwa, charges will be reduced and be affordable to them.

Council treasurer Neville Ndlovu however seemed to dampen residents' spirits Monday when during a virtual budget meeting he said the council is now paying more for water production, hence it cannot reduce water rates.

Residents had been lobbying for the reduction of water charges after the council hiked rates in January when its more than $1,2 billion budget was approved by the government.

"Now that we have taken over from Zinwa, what has happened is Zinwa has increased the price of raw water per month to $1,1 million with a proposal to go to $4,5 million per month.

"We pay $2 million for electricity per month and taking over that plant means we now need manpower to man the plant. So the price of

water had to go up because there are additional costs of $3 million because of raw materials prices that have gone up," said Ndlovu.

He said the council is therefore compelled to increase the cost of water as its expenditure related to water supply had risen to $6

million per month.

He however said if residents have some services they feel can be foregone and removed or reduced in the budget, they are free to make proposals.

The meeting ended with the council agreeing to reduce the budget by 50% across the board.

Only water and refuse were not reduced.

Residents had wanted all charges reduced by a minimum of 50% arguing that the Covid-19 had affected the tourism inclined city.