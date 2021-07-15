Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Cop Hangs Self, Another Nabbed With 144kg of Mbanje

14 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A police constable based in Kwekwe Tuesday committed suicide by hanging for as yet unknown reasons.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy saying the deceased, Munyaradzi Ngazimbi, killed himself at his home in Kwekwe's Mbizo high density suburb.

"Yes we confirm the officer committed suicide reasons are not yet known as investigations are still underway," he said.

Police sources said the deceased was once attached to the support unit branch in Mutare before he was recently transferred to the duty uniform branch at Mbizo Police Station.

However, circumstances for his removal from the Support Unit were still unclear.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old police officer who was caught with 143,95 kg of loose dagga last Thursday in Marondera, has appeared in court on unlawful possession or use of dangerous drugs charges.

Berlin Dombodzvuku, stationed at Support Unit Zulu Troop, appeared before Marondera Magistrate Rumbidzayi Munemo, who denied him bail and remanded him to July 26.

The cop was arrested after police detectives received a tip-off he was carrying the dangerous drug in a Toyota Sienta vehicle he was driving along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

He failed to stop at a mounted roadblock along the same road, prompting fellow officers to give chase leading to his arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

