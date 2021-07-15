Namibia: Some Vaccination Sites Close Down As Covid-19 Vaccines Run Out - 250,000 Doses of Sinopharm Expected On Saturday

14 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health recently announced that due to the depletion of COVID-19 vaccines in the Khomas Region, there will be no vaccination site open as of Tuesday.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Health and Social Services, Petronella Masabane confirmed that 3 districts: Oshakati, Rehoboth and Windhoek are out of stock of both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

According to Masabane, 5 districts; Swakopmund, Okahandja, Grootfontein, Katima and Mariental are out of AstraZeneca but continuing with Sinopharm vaccination.

"Districts not mentioned have both vaccines. Stock monitoring continues. Sinopharm 250,000 doses of vaccines confirmed to arrive on 17 July. The other vaccines (Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) are set to arrive between July-Sept 2021. Dates will be communicated once confirmed," she added.

The Ministry of Health in a notification, however, said that the public should not panic.

"The Ministry is expecting to receive new vaccines as soon as possible. Communication will be issued to the public as soon as the vaccination sites are ready to re-open", the statement added.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this temporary interruption," the statement added.

According to the Health Ministry, cumulative COVID-19 vaccine 1 st doses administered now stands at 131,132, while cumulative COVID-19 vaccine 2nd doses administered stand at 30,529.

