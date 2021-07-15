Nigeria: Why I Celebrate Wizkid, Tiwa Savage - Ezra Enesi

15 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Song writer and Producer, Ezra Enesi Onozutu, has said, he celebrates musical artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and others, through his social media page, based on their performances in the society.

He said he committed to the initiative in order to encourage upcoming artists in the society.

"I have been using my Instagram page to celebrate Musicians, Comedians and a whole lot of persons in the entertainment industry to encourage upcoming Artists."

Ezra stated that, people celebrate him for his feat, and that is why he tries to reciprocate the gesture through the celebration of Artists he has worked with.

"I've worked as a music Writer and Vocal Engineer with top Artists in the entertainment sector, and I'm still pushing to become a top rated Producer.

We are working with other producers to restore the lost glory of the industry in Nigeria and give everyone a sense of belonging.

From my jobs, I get lots of contacts and referrals from top Artists, who have worked with me in the past, who call in to appreciate me for my little efforts, and also charge me to remain committed to the course, Ezra stated.

