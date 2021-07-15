Ethiopia: Abiy Vows to 'Repel Enemy' as Tigray Forces Advance Toward Amhara Region

After Tigrayan forces recaptured major cities in Southern Tigray and made advances toward Amhara region, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday vowed to repel these fresh offensives.

"The government will do whatever is necessary to defend these attacks being carried out by our internal and external enemies," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

- Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) July 14, 2021

However, it is not clear which external enemies he was referring to though Egypt and Sudan are currently being seen as potential threats to security over their opposition to Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam.

Some Ethiopian officials have also accused the United States of backing TPLF.

PM Abiy issued the statement a day after the Tigray Defense forces (TDF) took control of Korem and Alamata cities, as well as the entire Raya zone in Southern Tigray which borders Amhara region.

Abiy said Tigrayan forces have increasingly proved to be an existential threat to the country.

"The Ethiopian government remained committed to peace even if it came at a cost, but these latest attacks will not go unanswered," he said.

Tigrayan forces regained Alamata, the biggest city in the disputed territory of South Tigray, without any stiff resistance and after a large Amhara militia unit withdrew from the area.

The two cities were under the control of Amhara special and militia forces.

TDF is further advancing toward the Amhara region to retake disputed towns such as Wolkait Tegede and Setit Humera.

Since yesterday, pressure is mounting on the federal government from the Amhara regional government and political parties calling on the government to take action.