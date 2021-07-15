Kenya: Easy Morning for Team Kenya in Kurume City

14 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Kurume — After initial sessions to mainly shake off the jet lag, most Team Kenya athletes will take the morning off Thursday before resuming training in the afternoon at their pre-Olympic Games training base in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

"Shujaa", the men's sevens rugby team, will hold weigh-in, medical and physio audits in the morning before attending a National Olympic Committee of Kenya performance level skills session at the team hotel and resuming training in the afternoon.

"Lionesses," the women's rugby team, will have gym sessions in the morning before taking to the field in the afternoon.

The women's volleyball team, "Malkia Strikers", will take the morning off to rest and resume training in the afternoon after a video analysis session at the team hotel.

Besides training, the Kenyan teams have taken time off to engage with local schoolchildren, largely on interesting facts about Kenya.

On Monday, selected players held a virtual interaction with pupils from Kurume's Kawai Elementary School.

Apparently, the toddlers had done quite some reading and were able to answer questions about the Masai Mara, Kenyan flag and some even knew Nairobi to be Kenya's capital city.

Meanwhile, Team Kenya's chef de mission Waithaka Kioni is a happy man as, so far, no Kenyan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday night, reports indicated that members of South Africa's sevens rugby team had been quarantined for 14 days after they were suspected to have been in close contact with Covid-19 cases.

"The athletes and coaches tested negative upon arrival at Narita Airport, near Tokyo, but 18 of them were seated near passengers who tested positive, officials say. It remains uncertain whether they will be able to train in Kagoshima," Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported.

Kyodo also reported that Olympic refugee team members have had their trip delayed after a team official tested positive for Covid-19 in Qatar.

Citing an International Olympic Committee statement, Kyodo said the official has been quarantined and is asymptomatic.

But "as a consequence, it was decided that the team would currently not travel to Tokyo and will continue their training in Doha while being tested daily," the IOC statement said.

Everyone here for the Olympic Games has to undergo daily Covid-19 tests with movement restricted.

Tokyo is among regions currently under a state of emergency announced by the Japanese government to mitigate against the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X