Kenya: Easy Morning for Team Kenya in Kurume City

Kurume — After initial sessions to mainly shake off the jet lag, most Team Kenya athletes will take the morning off Thursday before resuming training in the afternoon at their pre-Olympic Games training base in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

"Shujaa", the men's sevens rugby team, will hold weigh-in, medical and physio audits in the morning before attending a National Olympic Committee of Kenya performance level skills session at the team hotel and resuming training in the afternoon.

"Lionesses," the women's rugby team, will have gym sessions in the morning before taking to the field in the afternoon.

The women's volleyball team, "Malkia Strikers", will take the morning off to rest and resume training in the afternoon after a video analysis session at the team hotel.

Besides training, the Kenyan teams have taken time off to engage with local schoolchildren, largely on interesting facts about Kenya.

On Monday, selected players held a virtual interaction with pupils from Kurume's Kawai Elementary School.

Apparently, the toddlers had done quite some reading and were able to answer questions about the Masai Mara, Kenyan flag and some even knew Nairobi to be Kenya's capital city.

Meanwhile, Team Kenya's chef de mission Waithaka Kioni is a happy man as, so far, no Kenyan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday night, reports indicated that members of South Africa's sevens rugby team had been quarantined for 14 days after they were suspected to have been in close contact with Covid-19 cases.

"The athletes and coaches tested negative upon arrival at Narita Airport, near Tokyo, but 18 of them were seated near passengers who tested positive, officials say. It remains uncertain whether they will be able to train in Kagoshima," Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported.

Kyodo also reported that Olympic refugee team members have had their trip delayed after a team official tested positive for Covid-19 in Qatar.

Citing an International Olympic Committee statement, Kyodo said the official has been quarantined and is asymptomatic.

But "as a consequence, it was decided that the team would currently not travel to Tokyo and will continue their training in Doha while being tested daily," the IOC statement said.

Everyone here for the Olympic Games has to undergo daily Covid-19 tests with movement restricted.

Tokyo is among regions currently under a state of emergency announced by the Japanese government to mitigate against the possible spread of the coronavirus.