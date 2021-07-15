Morocco: 2020 Tokyo Olympic - Oumaima Bel Habib, Ramzi Boukhiam Named Morocco's Flag-Bearer

Casablanca — Boxing athlete Oumaima Bel Habib and Surfing athlete Ramzi Boukhiam are named Morocco's Flag-Bearer for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled July 23rd to August 8th, Moroccan National Olympic Committee (CNOM) announced.

"For the first time, it will be a mixed duo, formed by Oumaima Bel Habib (boxing) and Ramzi Boukhiam (surfing), both will be Morocco's Flag-Bearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics," the CNOM said in a statement.

"They succeed to equestrian rider Abdelkebir Ouaddar (Rio 2016) and taekwondo athlete Wiam Dislam (London 2012)," it added.

A total of 48 athletes in 18 disciplines will represent Morocco at the Olympic Games.