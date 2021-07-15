Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 18 Cases Recorded

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 1 380 PCR tests as at 17 hours this afternoon.
The positive cases detected are as follows:
· One case detected following a PCR test done on a patient admitted at a ward at Victoria hospital.
· Four persons with positive self-tests confirmed by PCR.
· 11 cases detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
· One case detected on Day 9 in quarantine.
· One case detected on Day 7 in quarantine.
Since 05 March 2021, 1 682 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 1 196 of them, considered cured, have returned home.
The country has 465 active cases to date.