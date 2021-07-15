Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 18 Cases Recorded

14 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 1 380 PCR tests as at 17 hours this afternoon.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· One case detected following a PCR test done on a patient admitted at a ward at Victoria hospital.

· Four persons with positive self-tests confirmed by PCR.

· 11 cases detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

· One case detected on Day 9 in quarantine.

· One case detected on Day 7 in quarantine.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 682 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 1 196 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 465 active cases to date.

