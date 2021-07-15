Rwanda: Our Athletes Are Ready for Tokyo 2020 Games, Says Mukundiyukuri

Rwanda's Olympic team head of delegation, Jean de Dieu Mukundiyukuri has said that all the athletes are in good shape and ready for the much-anticipated Tokyo 2020 Games which kick off next week.

The 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Rwanda has five representatives ahead of the Games including cyclist Moise Mugisha, two long-distance runners Marthe Yankurije and John Hakizimana as well as two swimmers Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo.

The athletes have been training in Hachimantai City and will join the Olympic Village on July 19.

Mukundiyukuri, who is the Executive Director of Rwanda National Olympic Committee (RNOSC), told Times Sport that the athletes are being put through their paces at their current base and no one has tested positive for covid-19 so far in the camp.

"All athletics are morally motivated with their coaches in the camp. They are all ready as they prepare for the Olympic village ahead of the Olympic Games," said Mukundiyukuri.

Moise Mugisha will be the first Rwandan athlete to compete in the Games as he eyes a medal in the Road Cycling race slated for July 24, just a day after the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo will compete in the Swimming category on July 30. Marthe Yankurije will run in the Women's Athletics on July 31st while John Hakizimana will contest in men's athletics on August 8th.

Mugisha's coach Felix Sempoma says his rider is training hard to improve his level and is confident that he will perform well despite making his first appearance in the Olympics.

"The current climate and roads in Hachimantai are very good for us in training because I hope they will help Mugisha raise his level of performance day after day," Sempoma said.

"He will need to put in a lot of efforts because he will be facing Tour de France riders but I am confident he will do his best," He noted

Rwanda made its debut participation in the games in 1984 in Los Angeles, USA, and ever since, it has participated in many Olympic competitions but no Rwandan athlete has ever been able to win a medal.

Full Rwanda Team

Cycling: Moise Mugisha

Athletics: Marthe Yankurije and John Hakizimana

Swimming: Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo

