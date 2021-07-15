Rwanda: 60% of New Covid-19 Infections Are Delta Variant - Mpunga

As Rwanda continues to battle a record surge of new cases of Covid-19 since June, the Ministry of Health has said most of the cases are the Delta variant.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government has imposed strict measures including a lockdown in Kigali City and eight districts, where the numbers are high. The new measures will take effect on July 17.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Delta is 55 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

"Tests we are taking these days show us that 60 percent of the new cases are the Delta variant," Lt. Col. Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, the State Minister in the Ministry of Health said on Thursday morning.

Giving clarification on the new measures, Dr. Mpunga told national broadcaster RBA that the Delta variant is the cause of the surge in new cases and deaths.

In the last five days, Rwanda recorded a total of 3,905 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 50,742 since the outbreak in March 2020. Hospitalizations have also risen, significantly.

On Wednesday, nine people succumbed to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 607.

"We hope that lockdown will reduce the rate of infection by 70 per cent, if it is respected," Dr Mpunga said.

He encouraged people to adhere to the measures, while the health workers take care of the patients in treatment centres.

He added that as more people get vaccinated the battle against the pandemic will be easier.