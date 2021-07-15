Tunisia: Ons Jabeur Sells Two Rackets and Raises 75,000 Dinars to Contribute to Ant-Covid Fight

15 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur announced Wednesday evening that the racket with which she had cruised to the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tournament and that she had auctioned it off to contribute to the anti-COVID fight, has been sold for the sum of 35,000 dinars.

The Tunisian champion announced that in addition to this racket, a second one had also been sold for 40,000 dinars.

The raised fund (75,000 dinars) will help purchase a complete intensive care unit, 3 intensive care beds, 7 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres, said Jabeur.

