South Africa: Joint Standing Committee On Defence Welcomes Deployment of More Soldiers

14 July 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has welcomed the current deployment of 2500 of the South African (SANDF) personnel to assist the police to gain control over some areas affected by security challenges. The committee has called for a significant increase in deployment of soldiers.

"The increase in availability of forces should be such that it will allow the SANDF to effectively support the South African Police Service (SAPS) operations, allow for increased responses to cases of looting and violence, and to secure National Key Points where necessary," said Mr Cyril Xaba, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

The committee condemned the violence especially in the context of the impact it has on the economy. "The unrest has damaged the reputation of the country and undermined all the efforts to put the economy back on an upward trajectory again" said Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

In response, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, announced that she was sending a request to the President to authorise the deployment of 25 000 SANDF personnel to both provinces (KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng).

Mr Xaba emphasised that "the implementation of this recommendation to scale up deployment is critical in that it prevents the need for a state of emergency as some benefits, such as the imposing of a curfew, have already been attained through the current state of disaster that is in place".

The committee has reiterated its support for additional deployment especially because of the impact the defence force has had on the ground since it landed. Based on that, it has resolved to adjourn the meeting with Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and the top brass of the SANDF to allow for the incorporation of this new development into the plan.

This will enable the committee to interact with a fully-fledged plan with clear milestones. The committee will communicate the details of the rescheduled meeting. It reiterates its condemnation of violence and disobedience of the rule of law especially because of the negative impact the violence, wanton looting and vandalism of infrastructure will have on our already ailing economy.

The committee has further called for closer collaboration between the security apparatus of the country to quell the violence that causes havoc and severe damage to the country's ailing economy.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X