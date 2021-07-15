Ethiopia: Commission Says Direct Aid Flights to Tigray Unacceptable

National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRM) announced that it has banned direct aid flights to Tigray State as such activities would pose threats on the sovereignty of the country.

NDRM Commissioner Mitiku Kasa told local media that the government has facilitated a situation for World Food Programme (WFP) and other international humanitarian organizations to deliver humanitarian assistance in a safest way to the people of Tigray State.

Accordingly, today over 47 trucks will be dispatched to the capital Mekelle from Afar region to address the emergency food needs of the people of the state, out of which 22 trucks are carriing 7,649 quintals of food assistance. The rest trucks have close to 7300 quintals which are non-food items.

The Federal Government has enacted the unilateral ceasefire so as to cease hostilities and give chances to farmers to employ the rainy season. According to the call from ministry of agriculture to deliver necessary assistance to the farmers of Tigray the government has allowed and 12 convoys will deliver 10,359 quintals of improved seed for the farmers, he said.

The government in partnership with international humanitarian organizations facilitated situations to provide assistance without any difficulties and WFP and other international organizations have requested the government to deliver humanitarian assistance by direct plane and other means. Delivering humanitarian assistance by direct flight is not acceptable, he said.

According to the request from UN humanitarian aid to allow flight to the state ,the delivery of humanitarian assistance is being done through Addis Ababa to Mekelle and there is no "special and direct flight" license to the state, he indicated.

The commission announced that any situation which undermines the sovereignty of the nation by transporting humanitarian assistance via direct flight is unacceptable. So far the government covered over 70 percent of humanitarian assistance and the remaining 30 percent is covered by other humanitarian assistance agencies.

The commission announced that federal government stored over 400,000 quintals of food items in Mekelle wherehouse. Ministry of agriculture also delivered 617,000 quintals of fertilizers to the region before the decision of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire. The situation is facilitated for international organizations to deliver humanitarian assistance by complying the direction set by the federal government, he noted.

BY HAILE DEMEKE