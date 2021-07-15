South Africa: Alternative Sites to Register Deaths

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has instructed the department to use alternative sites to register deaths to assist grieving families and funeral undertakers.

This as some offices in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are inaccessible due to unrest that has resulted in the death of civilians, the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, as well as the suspension of essential services.

The department has identified health facilities that have Home Affairs offices as sites to be used for death registration.

People who need to register deaths in the two provinces can consider the following health facilities:

In Gauteng the following sites can be used: Alexandra Community Health Centre; Carletonville Hospital; Charlotte Maxeke Hospital; Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital; Dr George Mukhari Hospital; Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital; Edenvale Hospital; Far East Rand Hospital; Kalafong Hospital; Leratong Hospital; Mamelodi Day Hospital; Rahima Moosa Hospital; Sebokeng Hospital; Tembisa Hospital and Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the public has been encouraged to contact the Acting Provincial Manager regarding the death registration service using these contact details:

Acting Provincial Manager: Ms Nosipho Shandu

Mobile: 079 145 2274

Acting Provincial Coordinator: Mr Yusuf Muhammed

Mobile: 082 801 8289

Home Affairs offices are open between 8am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday. During the Alert Level 4 of the lockdown, the department is offering the following services:

Registration of birth

- Reissue of birth certificates

- Late birth registration of birth for learners only on appointment basis

· Registration of death

· Issuance of Temporary Identity Certificates

· Application for smart ID card and green ID book (For 1st time applicants only)

· Collection of smart ID cards and green ID books for all categories

· Passports applications

- Passports for individuals who need to take up employment or studies abroad on submission of an offer of employment or proof of admission to an institution of learning

- Attend funerals: on submission of a death certificate

· Passport collections

- Only the above categories and applicants who can prove that they made prior travelling arrangement before the 16th of June 2021

· Registration of marriages on appointment basis

- Re-issue of marriage certificates upon registration of death of a spouse

· Citizenship: retention and renunciation

· Bank applications are limited to first time applicants for smart ID cards and passport application which meet the criteria.

"Everyone who visits a Home Affairs office is reminded to observe all COVID-19 health protocols such as social distancing, wearing a mask properly and regularly washing or sanitizing their hands," the department said.