South Africa: This Is a Moment for Lasting Solutions Based On All Constitutional Rights

analysis

For the past 25 years, South Africans have built new forms of exclusion, but all the while kept promising that 'though the arc of the moral universe is long it was bending towards social justice'. Many poor people don't believe that any more and are taking things into their own hands. Literally.

In the 1980s when I was a young man and an aspiring human rights activist, my head was filled with big dreams of liberation and justice. One of the things I remember my then political mentor telling me was that in South Africa the National Party only governed because of a tacit resignation of the majority of black people to their power. Yet, he said, black people so outnumbered white people that if one day they simultaneously decided enough was enough and revolted, even if just with sticks and stones, there was nothing the might of the white regime could do.

Today, the same might be said about the power relations between poor people, still overwhelmingly black, and middle and upper-class people: there is a resignation that...