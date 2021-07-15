South Africa: Western Cape Government On Public Unrest in Some Parts of South Africa and Ongoing Taxi Violence

press release

This morning, the expanded cabinet of the Western Cape Government met for the second day in the row, to ensure full coordination across the province, following continued incidents of looting in some parts of South Africa.

This evening, a special joint cabinet and MAYCO meeting will also take place with the City of Cape Town, where security in the province, and ongoing taxi violence will be discussed.

There has been no looting in the Western Cape, as of our last report, and all partners remain on full alert to respond to any incidents.

Premier Alan Winde said: "The Western Cape Government, SAPS, law enforcement, traffic officers, Metro Police, and Neighbourhood Watches are working closely together to ensure the safety of our residents. I would like to thank every single person in our province for continuing to remain calm and for rejecting public violence. I particularly want to thank all those volunteers who are actively patrolling to ensure that the Western Cape is safe. We remain on full alert and will take swift action to maintain law and order in the province."

"We continue to remind residents to refrain from sharing fake news. This will only make the situation worse, by creating panic and diverting resources unnecessarily. Please check reliable, official sources for information, and report any criminal activity straight to the SAPS," continued Premier Winde.

Continued taxi violence remains of great concern to the Western Cape Government, with several more incidents reported during the course of today.

The Provincial Minister of Transport and Public Works, Daylin Mitchell said the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works is doing everything possible to ensure that CATA and CODETA come to a resolution as meetings with the taxi leadership continue today and tomorrow.

"We are committed to finding a lasting resolution to the ongoing dispute between these two taxi associations. However, I must be clear that we will not standby and allow violence to continue unabated. That is why I have already gazetted a notice, in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, that will empower me, after consultation with SAPS, to close certain routes and ranks. I await public comment in terms of the Act. We are also applying for an interdict in the Western Cape High Court, to prevent illegal taxi services by either taxi association on established routes. I again want to thank the SAPS and law enforcement for their continued support, and I urge swift arrest and prosecution of all those involved in violence and murder."

The Western Cape Government encourages residents to remain calm, to reject violence and to respect the rule of law.