Namibia: New-Born Dumped

14 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE police in Ohangwena region are appealing for the assistance of the community in locating a woman who allegedly dumped her new-born baby.

Ohangwena police spokesperson Abner Iitumba said the baby was discovered at an open space near the Erkki Nghimtina combined school at Enghandja village.

"We believe the baby girl was born the day before she was discovered. She was only wrapped in a jersey and luckily she was found alive and was taken to the Engela hospital where she is in a good condition.

"We are appealing to community members in the region and villages near the school who know of someone who was pregnant but returned home without the pregnancy or baby to contact police with such information," urged Itumba.

