Namibia: Zoom Fitness Session Leads to Robbery Arrests

THANKS to a Zoom fitness session, three robbers were caught in the act while attacking a Swakopmund couple on Tuesday, and were subsequently arrested.

Erongo police spokesperson inspector Ileni Shapumba says the suspects forcefully entered the home of Riaan Booysen (67) and Elizabeth Rossouw (65) at around 08h00, before attacking the couple.

Rossouw was attending a live online training session when the robbers attacked her and Booysen with a panga, while demanding money and safe keys.

Booysen's daughter-in-law, Elzaan Wylie, says the couple were begging the attackers to stop.

Regardless of their pleas, the attackers severely beat Booysen - even breaking off a table leg and hitting him in the face with it.

Little did the suspects realise their actions were being watched live by the participants of the online training session.

"The other participants immediately notified the members of the Swakopmund Neighbourhood Watch who, together with members of the Namibian Police, responded promptly and arrested the three suspects," Shapumba says.

Wylie says Booysen has been hospitalised and is in a stable condition, although attempts are being made to save his eye, which was damaged in the process.

In the meantime, while the attack took place, the couple's African grey parrot, Zoe, panicked and hid in a laundry basket. She only showed herself later in the afternoon. In the meantime, pleas for assistance to find her went viral on social media.

The robbery comes after several burglaries at Ocean View and Vineta were reported in the past week.