Namibia: Indongo Remembered As Humble Servant

14 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Former deputy minister of health Dr Iyambo Indongo, who also served as physician to Founding President Sam Nujoma, has been remembered as a humble servant of the people.

Indongo died in the early hours of Monday in a Grootfontein hospital at the age of 83.

"I am disheartened and saddened about the death of my comrade and friend Dr Iyambo Indongo," said health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

In his book 'Journey Into the Unknown', Shangula fondly described how he met Indongo while in exile in Zambia.

"He was a district surgeon at the Kalabo hospital. He and his beautiful wife Mwaangala were really kind to me. I recall a delicious dinner of freshwater fish which I enjoyed at their home one evening. When we returned to Angola after our medical studies, we became family friends and maintained a strong bond - between Dr Indongo and myself, but also between our wives and children. When in Luanda, we stayed at Dr Indongo's house."

Indongo was elected as a member of the Swapo central committee, and its secretary for health at the Tanga consultative conference in 1970.

At independence, he was appointed as deputy minister of health.

He later retired to serve as a general practitioner in Grootfontein, and was also a well-known farmer in the area.

Former health minister Dr Richard Kamwi said Indongo leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and a true liberator of Namibia.

"I remember him as a very humble man who performed his duty with humility and dedication. He was one of the pioneers of the liberation struggle of our independent country. He was not controversial at all," Kamwi added.

