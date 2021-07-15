Uganda: 5 Percent of Targeted Population Vaccinated Against Covid-19

A Zimbabwean receives a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Wilkins Hospital - Zimbabwe’s main vaccination center in Harare on May 12, 2021 when things were still on course. Then shortages began.

After about four months since the Covid-19 vaccination exercise kicked off, at least 1.07 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered, representing about 5 per cent of the targeted people.

Of the targeted 21.9 million people, 878,890 have received the first dose of AstraZeneca and another 201,053 are fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.

According to Uganda Medical Association (UMA), vaccination is the ideal way of ending the high Covid-19 hospital admissions and deaths.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary of UMA, said: "If we vaccinate against Covid-19, the health system won't be strained much. We have seen variants but it seems most vaccines work on most of them," Dr Muhereza said yesterday.

The vaccination exercise has been picked up by most of other countries as a mechanism to combat Covid-19.

In Rwanda for example, from January 3 last year to July 13, there have been 49,016 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 582 deaths, reported to World Health Organisation (WHO) and a total of 398,096 vaccine doses had been administered as of July 12.

The neighbouring Kenya has vaccinated at least 0.97 per cent (521,720) of the people whereas 0.94 per cent (506,949) have been partially vaccinated, according to Oxford Martin School data.

In the first phase , Kenya has prioritised the vaccination of 1.25 million people between February and June when it is expected that global vaccine stocks will be limited.

In phase, two between June 2021 to June 2022 and as more vaccines become available, their plan is to vaccinate 9.7 million more Kenyan. They will target people of 50 years of age and those above 18 with underlying health conditions.

In South Sudan, from January 3, 2020, to July 13, there have been 10,911 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 117 deaths, reported to WHO. As of July 12, 2021, a total of 55,915 vaccine doses have been administered.

The vaccination process in the country, started on low momentum due to a number of reasons but has since picked momentum with second wave. Currently, most of the vaccination points have run out of vaccines. Whereas there has been issues of vaccine shortage, UMA says there is need to investigate it as it could be a masked move.

Uganda has received more than 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines inform of donations.

It also plans to procure at least 11 million Covid-19 vaccines. Of these, two million are Johnson and Johnson vaccines whereas the nine million will be procured through COVAX [these type of vaccines is not yet determined].

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said for the nine million doses, the costing was done basing on the cost of AstraZeneca.

This month, Uganda expects at least 1.2 million doses in donations, of these, 286,080 are from the government of Norway through COVAX, 300,000 of Sinovac from China and 647,010 Pfizer from the US.