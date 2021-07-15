Nigeria: Buhari Inaugurates 203.8km Kano-Kaduna Rail Line

15 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Zawaciki, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano inaugurated the 203.8km segment of the Kano-Kaduna rail project.

The segment starts from Rigasa station (Kaduna) and runs to Kano. The length of the main line is 203.8 kilometres. It connects two important states in the north region namely Kaduna and Kano States.

When completed, it will be connected to the existing Abuja-Kaduna railway line, and it will be possible to travel directly from Kano to Abuja by train.

The project adopts China Railway standard, with a designed speed of 150 km/h. It is a single-track standard gauge railway, using diesel traction and automatic blocking system.

There are 13 large and medium sized bridges, with a total length of 5.17 km, 17 frame bridges, 60 highway overpasses, 12 pedestrian overpasses, 374 culverts, 3 stations and 3 passing loops in the project.

