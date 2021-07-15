Nigeria: Konga Partners Medical Practitioners to Boost Healthcare Delivery

Konga Health, a technology-driven healthcare solutions company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) to boost access to quality healthcare services in Nigeria, including the delivery of genuine drugs and medical supplies.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place recently in Lagos.

The partnership will see Konga Health, boost standards across verticals in the Nigerian health sector.

Specifically, the company intends to achieve this by improving access to quality healthcare for the reached, under-reached and unreached members of the populace through the importation and timely delivery of certified pharmaceutical products and medical supplies across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria through a wide chain of distribution centres.

Furthermore, the development will guarantee the gradual eradication of the incidence of fake drugs, while also providing a credible and robust platform for local and international donor agencies, government, non-governmental institutions as well as philanthropic and public-spirited individuals who wish to support access to quality Medicare with clear data to the remotest part of Nigeria.

Co-CEO, Konga Group, Mr. Nick Imudia, said: "We are delighted and see it as a privilege to have finally signed this very strategic partnership between Konga Health and ANPMP which will positively change the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria."

"This is another important milestone recorded by the Konga Group. It is also in line with our other disruptive efforts, including launching the world's first composite e-commerce company, our CBN-certified mobile wallet, advanced digital logistics company, frontline travel booking agency and much more."

President of ANPMP, Dr. Ike Odo, described the partnership with Konga Health as a much-needed development that will transform the fortunes of the Nigerian healthcare delivery system.

"This MoU will change the dynamics of the healthcare delivery system. At a time in the world when everything is changing and medical practice has shifted in the direction of technology, this understanding between the Konga Group, an ICT and logistics conglomerate and the Nigerian private doctors who cater for the healthcare needs of over 70 per cent of Nigerians, could not have come at a more desirable season.

"This partnership is a bold step at the concept and vision of integrated private sector synergy aimed at revamping our health sector and bringing global best practices home. The MoU has given hope to the dire need to build a reliable database in the healthcare space, integrate local and international contents in raising advocacy for the actualization of Universal Health Coverage, development of a functional network of electronic health record system, elevating public private partnership to its prime place in the healthcare delivery structure, inspiring infrastructural development, training, intellectual tourism, research and institutional quality monitoring and evaluation as well as drive programme and projects that connect and benefit private doctors across the land in an engagement effort that aggregates into a new national orientation in healthcare development in Nigeria," he said.