Nigeria: Breaking - House Steps Down PIB Report After Shouting Match

The House of Representatives at the plenary, Thursday stepped down the report of the conference committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), following a shouting match by Niger Delta lawmakers, who bemoaned the percentage given to the host communities as operating expenditure.

Earlier, the lawmakers had engaged in a shouting match in the chambers as they repeatedly screamed 'why won't they give us 5 percent. Give us 5 percent or nothing.'

Their outcry was sequel to the discovery that 3 percent initially granted by the Senate was eventually approved by the harmonizing committee.

All effort by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to calm them down was futile. He therefore asked journalists to leave the chambers as they went into executive session.

Resuming about an hour later, Gbajabiamila called on the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno to step down the report.

Details later... ... .