Nigeria: PDP to Commence E-Registration of New Members August 1

Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will commence the electronic registration of new members by August 1, 2021.

Also, the Chairman of the e-registration exercise, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the e-registration exercise will make the PDP reach the desired dreams of the founding fathers by making the party the people's party with more Nigerians as members.

Obaseki stated this when he inaugurated a thirty seven-member state coordinators on strategy of the exercise.

The chairman charged the members not to look for what the party has done for them, but "to look towards how they will use their indigenous and individual efforts to lift the fortunes of the party."

Obaseki has urged Nigerians to turn out massively and register with the party during its nationwide online electronic registration of members which will commence in a fortnight time.

Obaseki, who inaugurated the 37 coordinating councils for the exercise yesterday, made it clear that the party's membership is the basis of its existence.

"We expect that we shall roll out the e-registration exercise from August 1, 2021. This exercise is going to be different, it is going to follow what our founding fathers wanted this party to be; it is going to follow the constitution of our party,: he noted.

According to him, "Membership of a party is the basis on which the party exists, and membership is obtained only or principally at the ward level. So this exercise is going to be conducted at the various ward levels in your state."

He explained that the exercise would be facilitated by leadership of the party at the local, state and zonal levels.

"There will be local government involvement to help you coordinate and there will also be the state involvement as well as the zonal. However, the starting point and the end point will be the wards," the governor said.

Obaseki also called for the commitment of members of the committee, pointing out that "we are going to be asking our members to support their party. Ask not what the party will do or have done for you; rather, say what you can do for the party because without a strong party, we will not be able to achieve our goals.

"Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our country today under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our country to its pride of place in the comity of nations," he stated.