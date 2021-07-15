Tanzania: Government's Call On Willing Investors

Dar es Salaam — The government has called on companies and institutions to invest in industries and ensure creation of markets and value addition to agricultural products.

The move is expected to expand small businesses involved in distribution of raw materials, especially molasses that are used to produce alcohol.

Industry and Trade Deputy minister Exaud Kigahe said this yesterday when launching a new alcoholic drink known as Kiwingu.

He said Kilimanjaro Biochem Limited (KBL) has invested a total of Sh11.5 billion in the production of Kiwingu,which will create 200 jobs in the formal sector and 50 others in the informal sector.

He added that farmers involved in the production of millet in Mwanga District will also have markets for their produce.

"The government has created a conducive environment for business by scrapping levies and taxes that hindered the growth of business in the country. We, therefore, urge you to invest in industries for the growth of our economy," he said.

For his part, KBL chairman, Mehul Patel said the company started the production of extra neutral potable ethanol and liquid carbon dioxide in 2009.

"We were the first to manufacture ethanol in the country by setting up a green field integrated plant for fermentation and distillation.

"We have come up with the new product after a thorough research on consumer tastes using both internal and expert professional teams," he said.