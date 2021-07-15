Namibia: Destitute Mom Sells Cans to Support Family

ANGELINA Ndapoita's struggle is not only about survival, but also about how to feed her five children with whom she shares a tiny shack at Oneshila location, Oshakati.

Ndapoita (37) is an unemployed single mother who is too poor to afford regular meals for her children. The family relies on income earned from trading empty beverage cans for cash.

The children whose ages range between one and 12 years do not have national documents and three of them, attend adult education classes at Oshakati because they cannot get places in formal school without the documents, she said.

Ndapoita who hails from Onambome village in Omusati region, has one-year-old twin daughters and says she survives on selling empty discarded beverage cans she collects from the streets. She sells the cans at a scrapyard where she is paid between N$15 and N$25 depending on their weight.

"I use the money to pay for our rent of N$100 a month, water and to buy food," she says, adding that the father of her twins lives at Okahandja and does not support the children. Ndapoita says she has never seen him after she gave birth last year.

"He has never seen them since they were born. When I called him this week asking him to support the twins, he told me he did not rape me when I conceived. He never gives the children anything," she says.

She says they do not get drought relief food from the government. When The Namibian visited her house last Wednesday, she was feeding her twins a thin porridge - the only food the family had for that week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The family depends on good Samaritans for food and other basic needs. They also do not have proper bedding. Ndapoita says they sleep on the floor with torn cardboard boxes as a mattress.

She said her twins are very sick and they spent three months at Oshikuku Catholic Hospital due to malnutrition.

"Only the nurses assisted me when the babies were in hospital," she said, adding that she also did not get any visitors.

She says her mother who owns a house at Uupindi location Oshakati, does not want to live with her.

"My mother claims I am possessed by demons, while my sister says I am mentally challenged. My sister forced me to give up a piece of land I bought at Okalongo," she says, adding that although she is Namibian, she was raised in Angola where she attended primary school at Ondjiva.

She said she only acquired Namibian citizenship last year.

"I attended Grade 1 to 3 at Okalongo, then I moved to Ondjiva where I went up to Grade 7," she says.

Ndapoita said before she moved to Oshakati, she would go to Angola to buy second-hand clothes for resale at Onadjamba. She said had it not been for her twins, she would go out and look for items to sell to support her children.