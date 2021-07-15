Namibia: Ondangwa CEO Blames Virus for Implementation Failures

THE chief executive officer of the Ondangwa Town Council, Ismael Namgongo, says challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic has hindered the council from implementing the town's five-year strategic plans.

Namgongo said this in response to the auditor general's finding that only 11% of the council's capital projects have been completed.

Auditor general Julius Kandjeke in his audit report on the council for 2018/19 said the town's financial management has deteriorated, and its objective to increase its revenue has not been achieved.

The council has further failed to meet its target of reducing its debts by N$5 million, and to construct a sport stadium at the town the report revealed.

A total of 89% of the council's targets were meant to improve service delivery to residents during the year under review, he said.

Namgongo said when the council drafted strategic plans in 2016 it was not aware that challenges such as those brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic would arise.

"With Covid-19 surprising us and affecting lives negatively, we as a town council have to face reality and prioritise the plans we had with the reality on the ground.

"People are struggling financially. They cannot even afford the rates of services. How can we build a stadium when we have people living in a harsh environment? We had to put aside such plans to provide land to the people," Namgongo said.

He said the council was forced to subsidise its water supply.

"We have set up a new residential area at Onatsi - an informal settlement behind the army base. We sat down as a council and decided the issue of land was more pressing, compared to building a stadium.

"People have not been paying for their water, yet NamWater would still bill the council," Namgongo said.