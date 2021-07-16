Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwandan Ladies Target Win Over Kenya to Reach Final

16 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women's basketball team will be looking for a crucial win against Kenya when the two sides square-off on Friday in the semi-finals of the ongoing Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers.

Head coach Cheikh Sarr has described it as a 'deciding game' needed to advance to the finals and eventually win the mini-tournament, as they look to make it to the Afrobasket final tournament that will take place in Cameroon in September.

"The game we played against South Sudan was difficult for me because I tried to rotate the players but we handled it well and we were able to win, for now our focus is defeating Kenya in the semi-finals," Cheikh Sarr said.

He added "On Thursday it is a rest day for all teams, it helps our team to better prepare."

Rwanda finished second in the group stages after it won its opening game against Kenya 77-45, before suffering a defeat in Tuesday's game against Egypt.

The ladies bounced back in a staggering win over their Sudan counterparts.

Team captain Tierra Monay Henderson the team will treat the match against Kenya like a final and will do their best until the last second of the game".

Should Rwanda move past Kenya, they will meet the winner between Egypt and South Sudan who go head-to-head on Friday in the first semi-final at the Kigali Arena.

Friday

Semi-finals

Egypt vs South Sudan 3pm

Rwanda vs Kenya 6pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X