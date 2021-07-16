Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Finishes Second After Defeating South Sudan

The national women's basketball team finished second in the group stages of the ongoing Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers after beating South Sudan 65-52.

Rwanda will now play Kenya in the semi-finals on Friday with a target of advancing to the finals and eventually win the mini-tournament in order to make it to the Afrobasket final tournament that will take place in Cameroon in September.

In the game against South Sudan, Rwanda won the first-quarter 16-12, and the second one 11-10 to go into half-time with a slim 27-22 lead.

South Sudan bounced back and dominated the third quarter, winning it 20-16, before Cheikh Sarr's team put in incredible energy to claim the final quarter on 22-10 points.

Team captain Tierra Monay Henderson continued with her good form as she grabbed 21 points in the game and 10 rebounds, while Bella Murekatete added 12 points.

For the South Sudanes side, Nyaduoth Gach Lok scored 14 points, while Perina James Leime added 13 points.

On the same day, Egypt beat Kenya 107-106 in a highly contested match.

Rwanda 65-52 South Sudan

Egypt 107-106 Kenya