Rwanda: Covid-19 - Kigali City, Eight Districts Placed Under Lockdown

15 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

A cabinet meeting that sat on Wednesday, July 14 resolved to impose a 10-day lockdown on the City of Kigali and eight selected districts across the country from July 17 to 26.

The move has come as a result of the current upsurge in new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in these areas.

The eight districts placed under lockdown alongside Kigali are: Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana and Rutsiro.

"The surge in cases has necessitated a lockdown in the city of Kigali and other 8 districts," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Citizens are urged to significantly reduce social interactions, and limit movements to only essential services," it added.

During the period of lockdown only essential services will be allowed to operate, for example food markets and pharmacies which will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity.

All schools, higher education institutions will close for the 10 days, with an exception for students sitting national exams, who will be allowed to continue attending school, for the purpose of finishing their exams.

Public transport, outdoor sports and recreational activities will not be permitted in the affected districts.

Air transport and tourism related activities will continue under strict Covid-19 guidelines

Elsewhere in the country, movements are prohibited between 6pm and 4am, and businesses will be closing at 5pm.

Inter-district travel continues to be suspended, except for essential services.

Social gatherings like weddings are suspended, but vigils and funerals are allowed with attendance not exceed 10 and 15 persons respectively.

Also allowed in these areas are churches who have been permitted to operate.

In the first two weeks of July, Rwanda recorded 10,761 Covid-19 cases and 160 related fatalities.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times.

