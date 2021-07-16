Rwanda: Rubavu District Needs Rwf90 Billion to Repair Damages From Volcanic Quakes

15 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

Tremors that ravaged Rubavu District in Western Province, following Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in May, left damages estimated at over Rwf36 billion.

According to a post-disaster assessment by the government of Rwanda, the earthquakes affected a total of 2,990 buildings, including residential houses, government and commercial buildings, schools, health facilities, and churches.

Other public infrastructure, such as water pipes, electricity and roads, were also damaged.

Mount Nyiragongo, an active volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, erupted on May 22. It significantly disrupted the DR Congo border town of Goma, forcing about 21,000 residents to cross into Rwanda for refuge.

In the ten days that followed, the aftershocks took a disastrous toll on the border district of Rubavu. The government said full recovery will cost more than double the value of damages.

Counting the cost

On Tuesday, July 13 the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) released a report on the damages and a recovery plan.

The New Times has a copy of the 65-page report, which was compiled by a team of 42 people, composed of scientists, government officials and representatives of universities, development partners and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Damages caused by the earthquakes were recorded in five sectors of Rubavu, which lies on the shores of Lake Kivu.

The total cost of damages is estimated at Rwf36,650,606,000. The amount includes Rwf23 billion for environment (the area and properties covered by lava and cracked land, among other damages) and Rwf10.5 billion on the housing infrastructure.

Of all 2,654 residential houses shaken by earthquakes, 1,920 collapsed. At least 351 families were displaced.

Seven schools were severely shaken and will have to be relocated to other areas after they were deemed to be beyond repair. Four main roads were affected by cracks.

The Rubavu District hospital suspended services, amid severe damage to its facilities.

No lives were lost, thanks to community awareness, education and adhering to safety measures, such as evacuating houses.

However, due to the disturbed business activities and subsequent panic, 4,349 families were in need of social assistance especially food, non-food items and emergency shelter.

Recovery plan

The total recovery of Rubavu will cost a whopping Rwf91,430,692,000, according to officials.

According to the report, the amount includes "needs for recovery and requirement for resilience to future similar events."

The team recommended the revision of Rubavu master plan, among many interventions required for a full recovery of the district.

Retrofitting cracked buildings and rebuilding or relocating residential houses will cost over Rwf47 billion (or 51% of the recovery amount).

Rehabilitating affected roads and bridges will cost Rwf19.7 billion, while Rwf15.8 billion will be spent on rehabilitating the affected water infrastructure.

For the health sector, its recovery will require over Rwf1.9 billion. Rubavu District hospital reopened last month, but the team said it will have to be moved five kilometers away from its current location, as a long-term solution

"Families affected started to rehabilitate their houses without technical guidance," the team said.

They issued a stark warning against erecting any structure in the red zone prone to earthquakes.

"No new building shall be allowed to be constructed in a fault line buffer zone except recreational facilities and light structures."

