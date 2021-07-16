Rwanda: Govt Secures U.S.$15 Million to Rehabilitate Key Roads

15 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) July 14, signed a concessional loan agreement worth $15 million to rehabilitate roads that connect the Southern and Western provinces.

The funds will be used to rehabilitate 22 kilometres on Rambura - Nyange road section of the ongoing Rubengera-Muhanga road upgrading project works.

Rwanda's envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Emmanuel Hategeka signed the agreement on behalf of the government, alongside Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The construction of Rambura - Nyange road and completion of Rubengera - Muhanga road will promote trade, increase mobility and reduce transport costs by facilitating regional mobility of both goods and people. @RTDARwanda @Muhangadis @KarongiDistr @RwandaSouth @RwandaWest pic.twitter.com/muCFMFgWc8

- Rwanda Mission in UAE (@RwandaInUAE) July 14, 2021

It is expected that the construction of Rambura - Nyange road and completion of Rubengera - Muhanga road will among others promote trade, increase mobility and reduce transport costs for goods and people.

Hategeka said improving Rwanda's road infrastructure was a key pillar towards achieving the country's development vision. The agreement, he added, will also enhance the existing bilateral relations.

"We have established good cooperation with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the United Arab Emirates and greatly value their support in this important infrastructure development program," Hategeka said.

Consequently, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, the ADFD Director-General said supporting the project will directly benefit the Rwandan people while also contributing to economic growth in the African region and expanding trade opportunities.

"While it brings numerous benefits, one major impact is that it will better connect trade routes across multiple Central African nations, a region that represents growing international trade potential for the UAE," Suwaidi said.

Rambura - Nyange road project is a section of the 61.15 kilometres Rubengera-Muhanga road connecting the Southern and the Western provinces.

It is expected to support the transport, agriculture, and tourism sectors to enhance economic and social development by raising the efficient transportation between cities, enhancing traffic safety and improving the population's access to various government services.

This is the second project ADFD has supported in Rwanda since 1981 when it funded the construction of the Kigali International Airport (KIA) with $14 million.

