Rwanda to Introduce New Testing Tariff for Covid-19

Covid-19 rapid test costs are set to finally be reduced in the next two weeks after a review by competent authorities, The New Times has learned.

This was confirmed by the Minister of State in charge of Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health Dr. Tharcisse Mpunga during an interview with The New Times.

Mpunga said that currently, health authorities in partnership with other stakeholders are deliberating on the final cost, which is expected to be implemented in the next two weeks.

Since their introduction, rapid antigen costs both in public health facilities and selected private clinics charge a minimum of Rwf10,000 in the country.

This is despite the increased interest in voluntarily testing for the virus that has continually been regressed by the high cost for the majority of the public.

"The costs are expected to be decreased," said Mpunga, adding, "New costs will be introduced by the next two weeks."

Minister Mpunga declined to comment on the final cost that was agreed upon, but he assured that the costs would decrease significantly.

Previously, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, had said that government would bring down the cost by between 40 to 50 percent, attributing the move to the increase in production of testing kits.

This means that Rwandans would pay only Rwf5,000 as opposed to Rwf10,000, allowing more people to take tests frequently, if this is implemented.

Free mass-testing for areas under lockdown

Following a Covid-19 induced lockdown imposed Wednesday in some parts of the country, the Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that it will establish at least two testing facilities in every district.

The nine-day lockdown will begin on Saturday July 17 until the 26th and it was imposed on all districts in the City of Kigali and eight other districts where prevalence of the virus was high.

Minister Ngamije explained to the media that the mass testing is expected to help health authorities get a clear picture understanding the current chain of virus transmission.

"We are going to test people from their neighborhoods. There will be at least two testing facilities in every sector, to help us understand the current state of the virus in local communities," Ngamije said.

As it stands, Rwanda has recorded 50,742 Covid-19 cases out of whom 607 patients have lost their battle out of a total of 1,744,198 tests conducted.

The country has laid out plans to increase its testing capabilities especially for the delta variant as it seeks to mitigate the spread of the virus.