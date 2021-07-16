Rwanda: New Ministry to Deepen National Unity - Officials

The creation of the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement has attracted positive reaction, with some officials saying it will help deepen national unity.

The ministry was approved by the cabinet on July 14, and will be tasked with enforcing national unity, historical memory and citizenship education among Rwandans.

It will also bring together the functions of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) and National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC).

A highly placed source familiar with the plan disclosed to this paper that the institution comes to deepen Rwanda's efforts dedicated to national unity.

"It comes to preserve the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi and educate a new generation of Rwandans about the nation's fundamental civic values," the source said.

Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Executive Secretary of the CNLG, said that the ministry will oversee the operations of his institution, which have been under the docket of the Ministry of Justice.

While justice delivery is part of the healing process for genocide survivors, Bizimana noted that CNLG has other duties which are not part of the mandate of the Ministry of Justice.

Among these, he added, include civic education to the youths, in schools, engaging diaspora and non-governmental organisations.

The new ministry will also be tasked with consolidating and preserving national history in a more efficient way.

"The archives of our history are scattered in different institutions, some in the education ministry, others in the youths and culture ministry, others in the Rwanda national archives," he noted. "But for this time, the activities regarding our country's history will be managed by one single ministry."

Bishop John Rucyahana, the President of the NURC, said they were ready to ready to implement the national vision and strategy through the ministry.

Rucyahana clarified that the formation of the new ministry does not signal that there's a gap in the national unity and reconciliation.

"The creation of a ministry does not imply there were gaps, it might come to spearhead the achievements so far or maintain the current pace," he clarified.

In total, Rwanda now has 20 ministries.