Rwanda: Covid-19 - Meal Deliveries, Takeaway Services Suspended

15 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

The government has banned meal delivery services offered by restaurants in districts placed in lockdown as it intensifies efforts to control the spread of Covid-19, which has been accelerating since last month.

The new Rwanda Development Board (RDB) guidelines, which involve a ban on takeaway services, come a day after the government issued fresh stringent Covid-19 measures.

Among the measures, from July 17, Kigali city and eight other districts including Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana, Rustiro, Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi and Musanze has been placed under lockdown.

For safety purposes, RDB said in a statement, restaurants are prohibited to do food delivery or takeaway in the districts in lockdown.

The directive will not only affect restaurants but will also hit dozens of eCommerce firms that are engaged in food delivery services.

However, delivery of groceries and other essential products will continue to operate, RDB said.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate in-house guests and limit daily movement hotels have been encouraged to accommodate their staff within their facilities to avoid the further spread of the virus.

"In this regard, movement facilitation will be provided for hotels that are not able to accommodate their staff," RDB said in a tweet.

International tourists travelling into the country will be facilitated with movement clearances with strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines in place, it added.

"This also includes hotels, tour operators and transport services assisting visitors."

Domestic local or domestic tourists were advised to schedule visits and activities after the lockdown for safety reasons.

