Rwanda: More FLN Terror Suspects Plead for Lenient Sentences

The High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes on Thursday, July 15, resumed the trial of the case in which Paul Rusesabagina and his co-accused are charged with terrorism crimes.

For much of the day, more suspects appeared before judges to make their final submissions, as they reacted to the sentences sought for them by prosecution during earlier hearings.

Like previous hearings, the trial was held in the chambers of the Supreme Court, and all suspects were present.

Emmanuel Shaban, one of the accused, was the first to take the floor on Thursday morning, to respond to the prosecution which had requested that he be imprisoned 25 for years.

Shaban who worked as a guide for one Cassien Bizimana - another suspect in the case - on his journey to smuggle weapons into Rwanda.

In addition, Shaban is also accused of recruiting people into the terror group - particularly his brother Simeon Nikuzwe who is also being tried for the same crimes.

Prosecution had said that his confession was partial, especially on the charge of inciting others to commit terrorism, which was brought against him.

He said that he linked his younger brother Simeon Nikuze to one Justin Bugingo [who was the representative of FLN in Bukavu town]. However, he said that he did not know Bugingo's plan - to destabilise security through the use of grenades.

However, during his submissions on Thursday, he said he does not agree with the prosecution on claims that he recruited his brother into a terror group.

Instead, he said that he never took time to understand the activities by FLN - whose militia he recruited and smuggled into Rwanda - saying that all he did was to earn quick money, which is why he never probed their activities inside Rwanda.

Regarding his proposed sentence, he prayed that the court reduces it and hand him a suspended sentence, saying that he admitted to his crimes and sought forgiveness.

He told court that he will never betray the unity that Rwandans enjoy.

Another suspect, Berchmas Matakamba, is accused of storing smuggled weapons from Bizimana, and mobilising people to join FLN's terror activities, as well as being part of some of the attacks in Rusizi.

Other charges against him include being part of a terror group and taking part in its activities, being part of an illegal armed group, illegal use of explosives in public space, among others.

Matakamba admitted his participation in two attacks launched in Rusizi in 2019, adding that everyone who took part was paid $100 for every attack.

However, he said that he was working for Bugingo as an individual, not FLN as a movement, and that the intent was not to harm or kill citizens.

Prosecution had also requested 25 years of jail term against him.

Matakamba implored court to reduce and suspend his punishment because he has admitted his crimes and asked forgiveness for them, and that he has been receiving treatment for the head injury he suffered when he had an accident.

He also asked court to consider his health because he suffers from high blood pressure.

He said that he should be given a lesser punishment because he provided information that led to the arrest of some culprits, and that he submitted four grenades and a gun that he was keeping.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, another suspect, said that the prosecution wrongfully accused him of being a member of terrorist groups namely FDLR/FOCA and MRCD-FLN.

He denied any connection with FLN - which spearheaded the attacks on Rwandan territory between 2018 and 2019 - nor participation in any of the attacks it carried out.

On joining the FDLR/FOCA, he said that he did not join it intentionally, rather he was kidnapped from school and conscripted into the rebel group against his will.

He said that he was abducted from school with other teenagers, tied up and forced to join the group while in DR Congo.

"I am a victim, and I need justice," he said, adding that he should be let off.

He instead suggested that he should be taken to Mutobo Demobilisation and Reintegration Centre in Musanze District so that he get civic education course and later reintegrated into the Rwandan community.

He added that even some of the group's former leaders have benefited from this arrangement and are back in the community.

The will continue on Friday, July 16, 2021 as it receives submissions from other suspects.