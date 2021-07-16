Rwanda: Over 210,000 Families to Get Food Relief During Lockdown

Up to 210,000 vulnerable households are set to benefit from the government food relief programme following the latest Covid-19 lockdown imposed in some parts of the country.

This was announced by the Minister of Local Government Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi during a post-cabinet news conference where senior government officials explained in detail the latest measures to curb the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the measures which will go into force on Saturday July 17 is a total lockdown on Kigali and some eight districts where the virus is most prevalent.

Gatabazi was flanked by other cabinet ministers including Health Minister Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Trade and Industry, Beata Habyarimana, and the Minister of State in charge of primary care Lt Col Tharcisse Mpunga.

Also present at the meeting was Rwanda National Police Spokesperson Commissioner of Police Jean Bosco Kabera.

Minister Gatabazi explained that the initiative to distribute food relief during the nine-day lockdown is being spearheaded by the government with support from religious organisations in the country.

Besides the vulnerable households, he highlighted vulnerable residents found to be Covid-19 positive and are under home-based care will also receive the emergency support.

As it has been the case previously, the packages will be distributed with the help of youth volunteers, and local leaders and they will be delivered door to door and the quantity given will depend on the number of people in the household.

Government officials urged for calm as they wait for the relief adding that an efficient mechanism has been devised to make sure they get to as many household as soon as possible.

"The food supplies given will depend on the balanced diet a person needs per day and each household will receive according to the number of people in that home," said Gatabazi.

He explained that the government will be providing nutritious food supplies such as maize flour, beans, and rice to ensure that no eligible family is left behind.

Gatabazi gave a stern warning to those whose areas were put under a lockdown, citing that complying with the new measures will regress the current spike in cases, leading to lifting a number of restrictions.