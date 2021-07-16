Nigeria: Senate Approves Buhari's $8.3 Billion, 490 Million Euros External Loan Request

Pixabay
15 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari had in May asked the National Assembly to approve the loan.

The Senate has approved the $8.3 billion (N8,325,536,537) loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They lawmakers also approved a separate €490 million loan request by the president.

The total amount is part of the 2018 - 2020 external borrowing (rolling) plan of the federal government.

The fund was approved on Thursday after the Senate considered the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

Chairman of the committee, Clifford Ordia, presented the report.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in May, asked the National Assembly to approve the loan.

The approval of the loan, he said, would enable projects listed under the 2018-2020 External Borrowing Plan to be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), French Development Agency (AFD), Islamic Development Bank, China EXIMBank, China Development Bank, European Investment Bank, European ECA, KfW, lPEX, AFC, India EximBank and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

In his presentation, Mr Ordia noted that the projects are geared towards the realisation of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan that cut across key sectors such as Infrastructure, Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Energy, Education and Human Capital Development and COVID 19 Response efforts in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The funding agencies are:

World Bank - $796 million

China EXIMBank - $2.9 billion

Industrial Commercial Bank of China - $2.4 billion.

African Development Bank (AfDB) - $104 million.

Africa Growing Together Bank - $20 million

French Development Agency (AFD) - €240 million

European Investment Bank - €250 million

European ECA, KfW, lPEX, AFC - $1.95 billion

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) - $60 million

The Senate adopted the committee's report and approved the loan thereafter.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X