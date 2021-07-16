Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 5

15 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

In Kurume City, Japan

Americans to send huge delegation

*****

The United States of America is sending 613 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, its second largest delegation ever for an Olympics, according to the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC). China, meanwhile, is sending its largest delegation of 777 people to the Tokyo Olympics, 431 of whom are athletes. Kenya has a delegation of about 180 persons, including both athletes and officials. US First Lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation with President Uhuru Kenyatta listed as Kenya's top VIP here.

Kenyan team member causes scare

******

There was an uneasy moment in Kurume City on Wednesday when a member of the Kenyan delegation here was seen roaming the streets of this little town in Fukuoka Prefecture. Japan's Covid-19 regulations bar any visitor from leaving his or her hotel room for purposes other than training and competition.

The Mayor of Kurume City was alerted about the Kenyan on the streets who was later found to have merely taken a stroll on the well-kept streets of this little city out of extreme boredom in Team Kenya's downtown New Plaza Hotel.

Diplomatic miss due to Covid-19 fears

*****

Covid-19 restrictions, highlighted by a state of emergency in Tokyo, have put a damper to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's plans to use the Olympic and Paralympic Games to enhance diplomatic relations with friendly nations. French President Emmanuel Macron is the only major world leader expected here, and only so largely because Paris will host the next Olympics in 2024. Although spectators will not be allowed at venues, seats are being reserved for diplomatic guests at the opening ceremony.

Japan approves uterus transplants

******

Media reports here say that the Japanese Association of Medical Sciences said has conditionally approved uterus transplants to be performed in Japan on a clinical trial basis.

"Such transplants will be limited to a small number of cases. The procedure involves transplanting the uterus of a living donor to a woman who lacks a uterus so that she can give birth," a report in the Japan Times on Wednesday said.

The report added that a team at Keio University now plans to carry out a clinical trial of a uterine transplant. "Under the procedure, egg retrieval will be performed on the patient in advance, fertilised in vitro, and then frozen for storage. The embryos will be later implanted inside the transplanted uterus."

Read the original article on Nation.

